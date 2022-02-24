HAZARD — Perry Central outlasted rival Hazard 42-39 in a 54th District boys' basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Winning on the road inside Memorial Gymnasium, Perry Central shot 48.7 percent (19 of 39) from the field. The Commodores connected on one of eight three-point field goal attempts.

Perry Central (24-4) finished three-of-nine from the free throw line.

Leading a balanced Perry Central offensive attack, Landon Napier scored 11 points for the Commodores. Napier was the only Perry Central player to reach double figures in scoring.

Following Napier, Rydge Beverly and Tyler Day netted eight points apiece for the Commodores.

Contributing to Perry Central's district win, Lanse McKenzie added seven points, Dylan Brock six points and Dylan Knight two points.

Beverly and Brock paced Perry Central inside, pulling down nine rebounds apiece.

Hazard pushed for the district win despite shooting 29.2 percent (14 of 48) from the field. The Bulldogs were only three-of-16 from three-point range.

However, Hazard (17-9) shot 66.7 percent (eight of 12) from the free-throw line.

Tyson Turner scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Bulldogs. Finishing directly behind Turner in scoring for Hazard, Jamal Hazell netted 11 points.

Max Johnson added eight points for the Bulldogs while Seth Caudill contributed five points.

Rounding out Hazard's individual scoring, Cameron Caudill and Sawyer Patrick chipped in two points and one point, respectively.

Johnson paced Hazard around the goal, pulling down nine rebounds.