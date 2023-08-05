LEXINGTON — High school football teams across the state are preparing to compete under the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s new alignment.

The KHSAA’s newest football realignment was finalized in January and affected each of the state’s six classes.

Hazard is set to compete in Class 1A, District 8. Along with Hazard, Class 1A, District 8 includes Paintsville and defending state champion Pikeville. Hazard, Paintsville and Pikeville are each former state champions.

Perry County Central is set to compete in Class 4A, District 8. In addition to Perry County Central, Class 4A, District 8 includes Corbin, Letcher County Central and Whitley County.

The alignment for the 2023 and 2024 high school football seasons follows.

Class A

District 1 - Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville

District 2 - Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Holy Cross (Louisville), Kentucky Country Day

District 3 - Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic

District 4 - Bishop Brossart, Holy Cross (Covington), Ludlow, Trimble County

District 5 - Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Sayre

District 6 - Fairview, Nicholas County, Paris, Raceland

District 7 - Harlan, Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Pineville, Williamsburg

District 8 - Hazard, Paintsville, Pikeville

Class 2A

District 1 - Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray

District 2 - Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central

District 3 - Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County

District 4 - Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois

District 5 - Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona

District 6 - Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset

District 7 - Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg

District 8 - Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley

Class 3A

District 1 - Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, McLean County, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County

District 2 - Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County

District 3 - Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Elizabethtown, LaRue County

District 4 - Casey County, Garrard County, Marion County, Mercer County

District 5 - Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd Memorial, Pendleton County

District 6 - Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County, Russell, West Carter

District 7 - Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County

District 8 - Belfry, Estill County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Powell County

Class 4A

District 1 - Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East

District 2 - Bardstown, Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson

District 3 - DeSales, Doss, Jeffersontown, Valley, Waggener, Western

District 4 - Franklin County, Henry County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Spencer County, Western Hills

District 5 - Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County

District 6 - Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Rowan County

District 7 - Boyle County, Lincoln County, Russell County, Taylor County, Wayne County

District 8 - Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County

Class 5A

District 1 - Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro

District 2 - Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren

District 3 - Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois

District 4 - Bullitt Central, Grayson County, Moore, North Bullitt, Seneca

District 5 - Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, South Oldham, Woodford County

District 6 - Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott

District 7 - East Jessamine, Madison Southern, Montgomery County, West Jessamine

District 8 - Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern

Class 6A

District 1 - Christian County, Daviess County, Henderson County, McCracken County

District 2 - Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central

District 3 - DuPont Manual, Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier

District 4 - Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern

District 5 - Ballard, Eastern, Oldham County, Trinity (Louisville)

District 6 - Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton

District 7 - Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek

District 8 - Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central