New class, district await Commodores

HAZARD – Following an alignment move from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Perry County Central is poised to compete in Class 4A, District 8.
The Commodores dropped down from Class 5A, District 8.
Along with Perry County Central, Class 4A’s District 8 will include perennial state title contender Johnson Central as well as Clay County, Harlan County and Letcher County Central.
Much-improved Perry County Central concluded the 2018 high school football season 8-3. The Commodores, under the direction of head coach Ovie Canady, notched wins over McCreary Central, Breathitt County, Knott County Central, Clay County, Pike County Central, Whitley County, North Laurel and Prestonsburg during the 2018 high school football season. Letcher County Central, Harlan County and Southwestern dealt Perry County Central losses in 2018.
Southwestern ended Perry County Central’s 2018 season, shutting out the Commodores 21-0 in the opening round of the Class 5A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
The Commodores opened preseason practice in July, shortly after the conclusion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Dead Period.
Perry County Central is slated to kick off the 2019 season at Leslie County in a non-district game on August 23. The Commodores’ 2019 schedule includes additional games versus Johnson Central, Clay County, Harlan County, Letcher County Central, Whitley County, Pike County Central, North Laurel and Williamsburg.
The Class 4A alignment for the 2019 high school football season follows.
2019 Class 4A Football Alignment
District 1 – Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Madisonville-North Hopkins
District 2 – Allen County-Scottsville, Franklin-Simpson, Russell County, Warren Central, Warren East
District 3 – John Hardin, Marion County, Moore, Spencer County, Valley
District 4 – Central, Franklin County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Waggener
District 5 – Anderson County, Bourbon County, Boyle County, Lexington Catholic
District 6 – Boyd County, Harrison County, Holmes, Rowan County, Scott
District 7 – Corbin, Knox Central, Lincoln County, Wayne County
District 8 – Clay County, Harlan County, Johnson Central, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central
