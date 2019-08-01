New class, district await Commodores

Perry County Central’s Preston Mullins picked up yardage for the Commodores during a game at Prestonsburg in 2018.

HAZARD – Following an alignment move from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association, Perry County Central is poised to compete in Class 4A, District 8.

The Commodores dropped down from Class 5A, District 8.

Along with Perry County Central, Class 4A’s District 8 will include perennial state title contender Johnson Central as well as Clay County, Harlan County and Letcher County Central.

Much-improved Perry County Central concluded the 2018 high school football season 8-3. The Commodores, under the direction of head coach Ovie Canady, notched wins over McCreary Central, Breathitt County, Knott County Central, Clay County, Pike County Central, Whitley County, North Laurel and Prestonsburg during the 2018 high school football season. Letcher County Central, Harlan County and Southwestern dealt Perry County Central losses in 2018.

Southwestern ended Perry County Central’s 2018 season, shutting out the Commodores 21-0 in the opening round of the Class 5A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.

The Commodores opened preseason practice in July, shortly after the conclusion of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Dead Period.

Perry County Central is slated to kick off the 2019 season at Leslie County in a non-district game on August 23. The Commodores’ 2019 schedule includes additional games versus Johnson Central, Clay County, Harlan County, Letcher County Central, Whitley County, Pike County Central, North Laurel and Williamsburg.

The Class 4A alignment for the 2019 high school football season follows.

2019 Class 4A Football Alignment

District 1 – Calloway County, Hopkins County Central, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Madisonville-North Hopkins

District 2 – Allen County-Scottsville, Franklin-Simpson, Russell County, Warren Central, Warren East

District 3 – John Hardin, Marion County, Moore, Spencer County, Valley

District 4 – Central, Franklin County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Waggener

District 5 – Anderson County, Bourbon County, Boyle County, Lexington Catholic

District 6 – Boyd County, Harrison County, Holmes, Rowan County, Scott

District 7 – Corbin, Knox Central, Lincoln County, Wayne County

District 8 – Clay County, Harlan County, Johnson Central, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central

