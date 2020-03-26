Hazard was supposed to take on Fern Creek last week in the opening round of the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16.
But COVID-19 brought all sports in the state to a close.
The Bulldogs just like the other 15 teams left in the state were left wondering, ‘What if?’
Hazard had an outstanding season.
The Bulldogs went 29-5 on the season.
Hazard coach Al Holland moved up to No. 14 on the all-time wins list for coaches in the state after the 29-win season this year.
Hazard won the WYMT Mountain Classic Tournament, the 14th Region All “A” Classic, advanced to the All “A” Classic Final Four, won the 54th District Tournament and the 14th Region title as well.
“This whole thing is just unfortunate and the time couldn’t have been any worse for our team,” Holland said. “A lot of people enjoy going to the Sweet 16 and I feel bad for our seniors. You know they wanted to end their career on the Rupp Arena Floor. This whole thing is just heartbreaking for the players, but you have to keep everyone safe and we understand that. It’s just heartbreaking for our kids who wanted to compete.”
Hazard was led by junior guard Wade Pelfrey’s 16.1 points per game.
Logan Hall averaged 13.9 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. Jacob Johnson followed by scored 8.7 points per game. Reece Fletcher added 8.8 points per game and a team-high 8.4 rebounds per game. Jarrett Napier followed by scoring 5.5 points per game. Andrew Ford added 3.1 points per game and Tyson Turner was also a boost off the bench for the Bulldogs.
“This is such a great bunch of guys,” Holland said. “They worked hard and paid their dues. They are the type of kids who worked hard to achieve the things that they did. They worked hard and won 29 games this season. They won the WYMT Mountain Classic, the All “A” region and advanced to the All “A” Classic Final Four. To cap it all off, they won the region tournament and had a chance to fulfill a dream and play on the Rupp Arena floor. Maybe they will in the future, but right now, it doesn’t look that way. It’s heartbreaking.”
Hazard had an outstanding run to the All “A” Classic Final Four. The Bulldogs held the lead in the first half and seemed to be poised to make a trip to the championship game, but fell short in the second half as St. Henry pulled out a55-41 win.
“They were just a great bunch of young men to coach,” Holland said. “They worked hard in the classroom and on the court. They were just a joy to coach. This is just unfortunate. This virus is affecting a lot of people nationally and all across the world. I enjoyed this season with them and I hope they made life long memories and wonderful experiences with each other this season.”
The Bulldogs had a great season.
Hazard won its first 14th Region championship since 2009.
“This was just a great group of guys to coach and they were just a joy to be around,” Holland said. The seniors will be missed by this school and their teammates. We had some great leaders on this team and they will be successful in life. It’s just heartbreaking knowing they didn’t get to play in the Sweet 16.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.