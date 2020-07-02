BULLS GAP, Tenn. — Brandon Overton was back on the track at Volunteer Speedway on Friday night, powering the Wells Motorsports No. 76 Late Model in the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series doubleheader. Ultimately, Overton claimed a top-five finish before the weekend concluded.
With 33 cars registered, Overton posted the second-fastest lap in his time trial group behind Brandon Sheppard before charging to a 10-lap heat race victory. After blasting into the lead on the opening lap from his fourth-starting position, Overton surrendered the top spot to Kyle Strickler on the sixth lap. Overtaking Scott Bloomquist for the lead following a restart on lap 27, Overton rain into overheating issues three laps later that eventually forced him pitside.
Back on the track the following night for another $10,000-to-win A-Main, Overton secured a spot into the main event with a second place finish in his heat behind Sheppard. Holding his fifth-place starting position for all 50-laps, Overton drove his way a top-five finish behind Zack Mitchell, Dale McDowell, Darrell Lanigan and Bloomquist on Saturday.
