HAZARD — Junior Sawyer Patrick pitched a no-hitter to lead Hazard to its sixth straight 14th Region baseball title.

Behind Patrick's no-hitter, Hazard, under the direction of head coach John Meehan, blanked Powell County 5-0 in the 14th Region Baseball Tournament title game at Perry Central High School on Saturday, May 28.

Hazard moved ahead early, plating one run in the top half of the first inning.

Adding to its lead, Hazard scored four runs in the fourth-sixth innings.

Patrick earned his sixth win on the mound in the 2022 high school baseball season, registering 11 strikeouts over seven innings during the latest outing.

Kyle Nickell took the loss on the mound for the Pirates. Nickell allowed five runs on nine hits over seven innings, recording five strikeouts.

Hazard outhit Powell County 9-0. Hank Pelfrey, Dawson Duff and Max Johnson connected for two hits apiece to pace the Bulldogs at the plate. Contributing offensively for Hazard, Gus Mullins, Wyatt Hensley and Gaige Logan added one hit apiece. Mullins delivered two RBIs while Patrick, Duff and Logan each drove in one run.

Defensively, Powell County committed two errors.

Hazard is scheduled to face Region 1 Champion McCracken County in the Clark's Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK HealthCare at the University of Kentucky's Kentucky Proud Park on Friday, June 3. First pitch for the Hazard-McCracken County baseball game is set for 5 p.m. in Lexington.