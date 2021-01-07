Knott Central outscored reigning champion Hazard 24-10 in the fourth quarter to pull away to win 73-64 in the 14th Region All “A” Classic on Monday, Jan. 4.

The matchup served as a season opener for each 14th Region boys’ basketball team.

Hazard started strong, outscoring Knott Central 21-11 in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs led 38-33 at halftime but faltered late.

Kent Damron scored 24 points to lead Knott Central to the victory. Knott Central featured three scorers in double figures as Josh McGuire netted 20 points and Colby Napier posted 13 points.

Kizer Slone (seven points), Jayden Huff (five points), Scott Shepherd (four points) and Hunter Haddix (three points) accounted for the rest of the Patriots’ scoring in the win.

Hazard shot 47.2 percent (25 of 53) from the field. The Bulldogs were eight of 21 (38.1 percent) from three-point range.

Hazard shot only 40 percent (six of 15) from the free-throw line.

Wade Pelfrey poured in a game-high 26 points to lead the Bulldogs. Pelfrey was six of eight from inside the arc. He connected on four of 12 of his three-point field goal attempts.

Nearly reaching double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Samuel Shoptaw and Jaden Sanders netted eight points apiece.

The additional scorers for Hazard in the season opener were Jamal Hazell (six points), Jarrett Napier (five points), Andrew Ford (five points), Chris Jones (four points) and Sawyer Patrick (two points).

Ford paced Hazard inside, pulling down eight rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Hazard is scheduled to visit Powell County on Tuesday, Jan. 12.