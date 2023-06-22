HAZARD — Several Perry County Central athletes competed in the KHSAA Class 2A Track & Field Championship at the University of Kentucky on Friday, June 2.

Multiple school records were set during the state meet.

Perry County Central's individual results from the KHSAA Class 2A Track & Field Championship follow.

Boys' Discus - Marcus Robinson, 21st.

Girls' Long Jump - Khyli Jett, 15th.

Boys' Long Jump - Ethan Combs, 8th.

Girls' Triple Jump - Khyli Jett, 9th (New School Record).

Girls' 100 Meter Dash - Brooklynn Sandlin, 22nd.

Boys' 100 Meter Dash - Ethan Combs, 24th.

Mixed 2x50 Unified Relay - Preston Neace, Khyli Jett, 16th.

Girls' 4x200 Relay - KyLee Delph, Lexie Hurt, Paige Asher, Brooklyn Sandlin, 15th (New School Record).

Boys' 1600 Meter Run - Kyler Witt, 18th.

Girls' 4x100 Meter Relay - KyLee Delph, Lexie Hurt, Laiken Harris, Brooklynn Sandlin, 24th.

Boys' 400 Meter Dash - Kyler Witt, 11th.

Girls' 200 Meter Dash - Brooklynn Sandlin, 17th.

Boys' 4x400 Relay - Chance Hurley, Ian Montgomery, Lance Hylton, Kyler Witt, 23rd.

Mixed Shot Put Unified - Preston Neace, 4th.