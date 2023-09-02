HAZARD — Winning convincingly, Perry Central blanked Buckhorn 10-0 in a 53rd District soccer match on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Aiden Fugate scored four goals and dealt out two assists to lead Perry Central to the win.

Perry Central utilized a diverse offensive attack. In addition to Fugate, Carter Castle (three goals), Ian Montgomery (two goals, two assists), Beau Bakun (one goal, two assists) and Trenton Dunn (one assist) produced for the Commodores.

Defensively for Perry Central, goalkeeper Wayne Bennet recorded a shutout. Bennet supplied one save for the Commodores.

Laiken Napier (12 saves) and Shayla Riley (7 saves) split time at goalkeeper for Buckhorn in the district match.

Perry Central 13, Knott County Central 0: In a non-district soccer match, Perry Central shut out Knott County Central 13-0.

Eight different players netted at least one goal for the Commodores in the shutout win.

Ian Montgomery (three goals, one assist), Aiden Fugate (two goals, five assists), Beau Bakun (two goals), Carter Castle (one goal), Grayson Caldwell (one goal), Preston Dunn (one goal), Willie Mullins (one goal), Trenton Dunn (one goal), Will Johnson (two assists) and Caiden Ritchie (one assist) each contributed to Perry Central's offensive attack.

Goalkeeper Wayne Bennet paced Perry Central defensively, recording a shutout for the Commodores.