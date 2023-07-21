HAZARD — Tryouts for the Perry Central boys' soccer team will be held at the old football field in Airport Gardens at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24.
Perry Central captured 54th District and 14th Region championships during the 2022 boys' high school soccer season. Following a loss to 13th Region champion Corbin in the first round of the KHSAA Boys' Soccer State Tournament, Perry County Central exited the 2022 boys' high school soccer season 12-9-2.
The Commodores notched wins over Buckhorn, North Laurel, Hazard, Johnson Central, Prestonsburg, Belfry, Letcher County Central and Estill County during the 2022 boys' high school soccer season.
Several longtime rivals will fill Perry Central's 2023 schedule. Perry County Central will take the field for its season opener in August.
Head coach Tyler Holland is preparing to guide Perry Central in the 2023 boys' high school soccer season.