LEXINGTON — The Perry Central High School cheerleading squad excelled at the UCA Camp in late-July.

A breakdown of the Perry Central cheer team's performance at the UCA Camp follows.

First - Best Use of Spirit Props.

First - Sideline.

Second - Overall Gameday.

Second - Rally Routine.

Third - Cheer.

Winner of the Tradition Award.

All-American Cheerleaders - Kelsey McDaniel, Paige Asher, Montanna Fugate.

Pin It Forward Recipients - Kelsey McDaniel, Alexis Evans, Arianna Oliver.