LOUISA — Perry Central recovered from a slow start, but couldn't carry any momentum into the second half as Lawrence County pulled away to win 59-47 in a girls' high school basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 11.

After facing a 14-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, Perry Central heated up in the second period. Perry Central battled back to lead 28-26 at halftime.

However, Kensley Feltner-led Lawrence County answered in the second half to claim the win.

Feltner led Lawrence County with a game-high double-double, scoring 25 points and claiming 11 rebounds.

Lawrence County shot 41.2 percent (21 of 51) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs hit three of 14 three-point field goal attempts.

Lawrence County shot 58.3 percent (14 of 24) from the free-throw line.

Providing a near-double-double for Lawrence County, Sophie Adkins added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Following the two scorers in double figures, Abby Nelson (eight points), Kaison Ward (three points), Leandra Curnutte (two points) and Jada Patton (two points) accounted for Lawrence County's other scoring.

Perry Central shot 38 percent (19 of 50) from the field. The Lady Commodores connected on four of 19 three-point field goal attempts.

Perry Central shot 83.3 percent (five of six) from the free-throw line.

Shyanne Couch scored 12 points to pace 54th District member Perry Central. Couch was the only Perry County Central player to reach double figures in scoring.

Narrowly missing double figures for Perry Central, Emmalee Neace netted nine points.

Following Neace, Kyra McAlarnis (seven points), Taylor Couch (seven points), Jacklynn Amis (six points), Kendra Lawson (four points) and Kara Minks (two points) accounted for Perry County Central's additional scoring.