CAMPTON — Seniors Kailey Dixon and Kim Hughes represented Perry Central on the All-14th Region Softball Tournament Team.
Longtime leaders, Dixon and Hughes helped Perry Central reach the semifinals of the 14th Region Softball Tournament.
Seventh grader Ryleigh Griffith represented Hazard on the All-14th Region Softball Tournament Team.
Dixon, Hughes, Griffith and the additional honorees were recognized at the conclusion of the 14th Region Softball Tournament.
The 14th Region Softball Tournament honors follow.
14th Region Softball Tournament MVP: Emma Winkle (Estill County).
All-14th Region Softball Tournament Team: Maci Muncie (Estill County), Katie Johnson (Estill County), Neesa West (Estill County), Sarah Smith (Wolfe County), Lauryn Terrill (Wolfe County), Chloy Creech (Wolfe County), Alyssa Nicely (Letcher County Central), Autumn Wampler (Letcher County Central), Kailey Dixon (Perry Central), Kim Hughes (Perry Central), Brooke Mason (Knott County Central), Catlin Pennington (Breathitt County), Ryleigh Griffith (Hazard), Preslee Cundiff (Lee County).