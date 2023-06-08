GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Perry County Central is among the girls' high school basketball teams registered for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Winter Classic.
Slated to be held Dec. 27-29, the 2023 Smoky Mountain Winter Classic will feature high school basketball teams from several states. Currently, 11 spots remain open in the 2023 Smoky Mountain Winter Classic. The brackets for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Winter Classic will be finalized and released at a later date. The girls' high school basketball teams registered for the 2023 Smoky Mountain Winter Classic are Perry County Central, Betsy Layne, Bullitt Central, Dawson County (Ga.), Goshen (Ohio), Greenup County, Hardin Valley (Tenn.), Hart County, Houston (Tenn.), Johnson Central, Lebanon (Tenn.), Lewisburg (Miss.), Lord Botetourt (Va.), Martin County), Moody (Ala.), Narrows (Va.), Ridgeview (Va.), Riverside (S.C.), Rockcastle County, St. Henry and Trimble County.
Following a loss in the semifinals of the 54th District Girls' Basketball Tournament, Perry County Central exited the 2022-23 prep hoops season 17-11. Perry County Central will open preseason practice in mid-October.