HAZARD — Reigning 14th Region champion Perry Central is set to open the 2022 boys' high school soccer season versus upstart Buckhorn on Monday, Aug. 8.
The Commodores, under the direction of Coach Ray Fletcher, compiled a 14-6-2 record in the 2021 boys' high school soccer season. Perry County Central captured the 53rd Region and 14th Region titles in 2021.
After outlasting rival Estill County 1-0 in the 14th Region title match, Perry County Central made an appearance in the 2021 KHSAAA Boys' Soccer State Tournament. Boyd County, the champion out of the 16th Region, eliminated Perry County Central from the boys' high school soccer postseason, shutting out the Commodores 3-0.
Perry Central's 2022 schedule will include games against Buckhorn, Boyd County, North Laurel, Hazard, Corbin, Johnson Central, South Laurel, Prestonsburg, Rowan County, Belfry, Madison Central Boyle County, Letcher Central, George Rogers Clark, East Carter and Frederick Douglass.
The Commodores are slated to face Corbin in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 Tournament on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Perry Central is scheduled to compete in the Tribe Shootout at Madison Central High School on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Commodores will start preseason practice following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.