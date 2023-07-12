HAZARD — The Perry County Central volleyball program will hold tryouts on Saturday, July 15.
Players will be split up into two groups for the tryouts.
Group 1 will be comprised of girls who have never played high school volleyball.
Group 2 will be comprised of girls who have played high school volleyball.
The schedule for the tryouts will be as follows: Group 1 - 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Group 2 - 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Following a loss in the semifinals of the 54th District Tournament, Perry County Central exited the 2022 high school volleyball season 16-15.
First-year coach Jess Spurlock is preparing to guide Perry County Central in the 2023 high school volleyball season.