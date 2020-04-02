After leading his team to a title, Hazard junior guard Wade Pelfrey has been named the Ira D. Combs 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Pelfrey has led Hazard throughout the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game. Scoring 546 points in 34 games, Pelfrey averaged 3.6 rebounds per matchup for the Bulldogs.
Wolfe County head coach Robert Scott Creech was named the Ira D. Combs 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
Accompanying Pelfrey, Hazard senior center/forward Logan Hall was named to the All-14th Region Boys’ Basketball Team.
Along with Pelfrey and Hall, Perry County Central standout D’Andre Reed and Buckhorn leader Kobe Bowling were honored as All-14th Region Boys’ Basketball Team selections.
Players from Hazard, Perry Central, Buckhorn, Breathitt County, Cordia, Estill County, Knott Central and Wolfe County earned All-14th Region boys’ basketball honors.
A breakdown of the 14th Region boys’ basketball honors follows.
Ira D. Combs 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year: Robert Scott Creech (Wolfe County)
Peggy Moore 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year: Wade Pelfrey (Hazard)
All-14th Region Boys’ Basketball Team
Joe Benton (Estill County)
Logan Hall (Hazard)
D’Andre Reed (Perry Central)
Wilgus Tolson (Wolfe County)
Jaz Johnson (Wolfe County)
Christian Collins (Buckhorn)
Colby Napier (Breathitt County)
Jaylen Turner (Breathitt County)
Darryen Pringle (Cordia)
Kent Damron (Knott Central)
Kobe Bowling (Buckhorn)
Jack Fugate (Breathitt County)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.