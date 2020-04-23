Hazard junior guard Wade Pelfrey is ranked among the state’s top boys’ high school basketball players.
Pelfrey is listed in the Rick Bolus’ High Potential Recruiting Service Kentucky Top Players list for 2020/2021.
After leading his team to a title, Pelfrey was named the Ira D. Combs 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Pelfrey has led Hazard throughout the 2019/2020 boys’ high school basketball season, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game. Scoring 546 points in 34 games, Pelfrey is averaging 3.6 rebounds per matchup for the Bulldogs.
A breakdown of the Kentucky boys’ high school basketball player rankings follows.
Top 12: Zion Harmon (Marshall County), Sekou Kalle (DeSales), Zek Montgomery (Fern Creek), Jaden Rogers (Fern Creek), Trey James (Martin County), Kaleb Glenn (Male), Maker Bar (Ballard), Darrius Washington (Fern Creek), Scott Draud (Beechwood), Sam Vinson (Highlands), Ben Johnson (Lexington Catholic), Jaxon Smith (Lincoln County).
Top Sleeper: Ce’Arius Warren (Fern Creek).
Second 12: Jaquias Franklin (Elizabethtown), James Jewell (Eastern), DeShawn Jackson (Frederick Douglass), Isaiah Mason (Bowling Green), Travis Perry (Lyon County), Kelly Niece (Simon Kenton), Reed Sheppard (North Laurel), Rickey Lovette (Montgomery County), Tim Hall (Dunbar), Gabe Sisk (Ballard), Rylee Samons (Pikeville), Brandon Rozer-Moore (Jeffersontown).
Second Sleeper: Cole Villers (Ashland Blazer).
Next 25 (Listed Alphabetically): Jordan Akal (Harlan), Justin Becker (Robertson County), Kole Browne (Madison Central), Samuel Conley (Spencer County), KJ Crump (University Heights), Brandon Daniels (Christian Academy-Louisville), Nash Divine (Muhlenberg County), Noah Dumas (McCracken County), Colby Fugate (Paintsville), Kale Gaither (Union County), Kale Grundy (Somerset), Jaz Johnson (Wolfe County), Isaiah May (Johnson Central), Mason Moore (Rowan County), Myles Morones (Bryan Station), Jerone Morton (Clark County), Luke Muller (Highlands), Wade Pelfrey (Hazard), Camden Pfeister (Southern), Colin Porter (Ashland Blazer), Ty Price (Warren East) Connor Robinson (Clay County), Delshawn Simms (Seneca), DeAjuan Stepp (West Jessamine), Wyatt Vieth (St. Henry), Alijah Watts (Hopkinsville), Jared Wellman (Clark County), Gavin Wimsatt (Owensboro), Anthony Woodard (Logan County).
Third Sleeper: Grant Whitaker (Murray).
