HAZARD — Remaining on top, Perry Central pulled away to defeat crosstown rival Hazard 17-2 in three innings the 54th District Softball Tournament title game on Tuesday, June 1.

Perry Central gradually pulled away to win convincingly over Hazard.

Kim Hughes earned the win in the circle for the Commodores. Hughes allowed two runs on five hits over three innings, recording five strikeouts. The Perry Central hurler threw 60 pitches.

Olivia Holbrook took the pitching loss for the Bulldogs.

In addition to Holbrook, Mallory Combs pitched for Hazard in the district title game.

The Commodores plated 17 runs on 11 hits.

Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Hughes drove in three runs.

Both Emma Pigman and Rani McIntyre homered for the Commodores.

Hughes (one for three, three RBIs), Pigman (two for three, three RBIs), McIntyre (two for three, two RBIs), Ashlyn Dixon (two for three, one RBI), Rachel Feltner (one for two, one RBI), Lauren Morris (one for three, two RBIs), Crystiana Couch (one for three, one RBI) and Kaitlyn Grigsby (one for one, one RBI) each contributed at the plate for Perry Central as part of a balanced offensive attack.

Hughes, Dixon, McIntyre, Couch and Grigsby each hit a double for the Commodores in the district championship-clinching victory.

Combs and Alexa Muha delivered two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Muha drove in each of Hazard’s runs.

Both Perry Central and Hazard advance to the 14th Region Softball Tournament.

Perry Central 15,

Buckhorn 0

(Three innings)

Behind a no-hitter from pitcher Kim Hughes, Perry Central blanked Buckhorn 15-0 in four innings in the semifinals of the 54th District Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 29.

Hughes registered eight strikeouts and allowed only one walk over four innings as she earned the win in the circle.

Offensively, Perry Central plated 15 runs on 13 hits.

Hughes (three for four, three RBIs), Lauren Morris (two for two, three RBIs), Crystiana Couch (one for two, one RBI), Taylor Brock (one for one, two RBIs), Emma Pigman (one for two, one RBI), Alyssa Dixon (one for one, one RBI), Rani McIntyre (one for three, one RBI), Rylie Feltner (one for one), Kaitlyn Grigsby (one for three) and Ashlyn Dixon (one for three) contributed at the plate for the Commodores.

Hughes legged out a triple while Alyssa Dixon doubled.

The loss eliminated Buckhorn from the high school softball postseason.