STEARNS — Perry Central captured the Arby’s/KFC Classic championship, notching wins over Wayne County, host McCreary Central and Taylor County on its way to winning the tournament title.

A look at Perry Central’s trek to the tournament title follows.

Perry Central 67,

Taylor County 52

Perry Central pulled away to defeat Taylor County 67-52 in the Arby’s/KFC Classic at McCreary Central High School on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The Commodores shot 50 percent (25 of 50) from the field. Perry Central connected on five of 17 three-point field goal attempts.

Lanse McKenzie led the Commodores with a double-double, scoring 21 points and hauling down 10 rebounds.

Accompanying McKenzie in double figures in scoring for Perry Central, Landon Napier netted 19 points and Tyler Day added 10 points.

Chipping in offensively for Perry Central, Dylan Knight (five points), Dylan Brock (four points), Tyler Fannin (four points) and Rydge Beverly (four points) accounted for the rest of the Commodores’ scoring.

Perry Central 78,

McCreary Central 77

Determined Perry Central outlasted host McCreary Central 78-77 in the second round of the Arby’s/KFC Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Perry Central shot 50 percent (32 of 64) from the field in the triumph. The Commodores connected on six of 20 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 30 percent beyond the arc.

Perry Central shot 61.5 percent (eight of 13) from the free-throw line.

Four Commodores reached double figures in scoring.

Carter Castle led Perry Central to the win, scoring 22 points. Accompanying Castle in double figures for Perry Central, Landon Napier scored 15 points, Dylan Brock 12 points and Lanse McKenzie 10 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Commodores, Tyler Day netted nine points.

The other scorers for Perry Central in the hard-fought win were Tyler Fannin (five points), Trayten Woods (three points) and Carter Castle (two points).

Perry Central 59,

Wayne County 58

Focused Perry Central edged Wayne County 59-58 in the opening round of the Arby’s/KFC Classic at McCreary Central High School on Monday, Dec. 20.

Perry Central shot 51 percent (25 of 49) from the field. The Commodores connected on five of 15 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 33.3 percent beyond the arc.

Rydge Beverly scored 21 points to lead Perry Central to the win. Joining Beverly in double figures for the Commodores, Landon Napier netted 19 points.

Aiding Perry Central’s offensive attack, Dylan Knight (eight points), Tyler Day (five points), Lanse McKenzie (three points), Dylan Brock (two points) and Tyler Fannin (one point) accounted for the rest of the Commodores’ scoring.