LEXINGTON — Perry Central competed in the KHSAA 2A Track & Field State Championship at the University of Kentucky on Friday, June 3,

Hatch Napier led the Commodores, placing 10th in the Boys' High Jump.

Perry Central's results from the KHSAA 2A Track & Field State Championship follow.

Girls' 100 Meter Dash: 23. Brooklynn Sandlin, 13.80.

Girls' 200 Meter Dash: 24. Paige Asher, 28.89.

Girls' 3,200 Meter Run: 23. Taylor Stacy, 15:07.38.

Girls' 100 Meter Hurdles: 21. Makenna Gayheart, 18.75.

Girls' 4x100 Meter Relay: 22. Perry Central, 55.81.

Girls' 4x200 Meter Relay: 22. Perry Central, 1:57.80.

Girls' 4x400 Meter Relay: 23. Perry Central, 4:59.81.

Boys' 1,600 Meter Run: 10. Kyler Witt, 5:13.27.

Boys' 4x400 Meter Relay: 23. Perry Central, 4:00.82.

Boys' High Jump: 10. Hatch Napier, 5-10.

Boys' Shot Put: 21. Raiyne Cornett, 36-10.5.