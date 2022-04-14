HAZARD — Prevailing at home, Perry Central defeated crosstown rival Hazard 9-3 in a 54th District softball game on Thursday, April 7.

Kim Hughes earned the win in the circle for Perry Central. Hughes pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts.

Hazard pitcher Olivia Holbrook took the loss. Holbrook allowed nine runs on 10 hits and three walks while recording one strikeout over six innings.

Kailey Dixon led Perry Central at the plate, finishing 3-for-3. Dixon singled, tripled and homered, collecting three RBIs.

Allysa Dixon and Kyra McAlarnis each went 2-for-4 for Perry Central.

Providing an additional lift at the plate for Perry Central, Ashlyn Dixon, Kaitlyn Grigsby and Emma Pigman added one hit apiece. Grigsby launched another homer for the Commodores.

Alyssa Dixon delivered two RBIs while Grigsby, Pigman and Lauren Morris each drove in one run as part of Perry Central's offensive onslaught.

Holbrook and Ryleigh Griffith combined to pace Hazard offensively, delivering three hits apiece for the Bulldogs.

Contributing for Hazard at the plate, Mallory Combs added two hits while Alexa Muha and Laken Chaney provided one hit apiece. Chaney, Mia Rouse and Reagan Elkins each drove in one run for the Bulldogs.

Both Perry Central and Hazard will compete in the 54th District Softball Tournament in May.