HAZARD — Perry Central pulled away to defeat upstart Knott County Central 7-1 in a girls' high school soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Lexie Hurt scored three goals to lead Perry Central to the win.
Following Hurt in Perry Central's scoring column, Izabella Slover, Kylee Delph, Eleri Fugate and Cieradon Fugate netted one goal apiece.
Hurt, Slover, Delph, Eleri Fugate and Shelby Brashear dealt out one assist each.
Defensively for Perry Central, goalkeeper Anna Campbell recorded three saves while limiting Knott County Central to one goal.
Kaylee Gibson scored Knott County Central's lone goal in the girls' high school soccer match.
Goalkeeper Amber Combs recorded seven saves while allowing seven goals for Knott County Central, which is in its first season.