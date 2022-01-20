Continuing to show improvement, Perry Central edged visiting Lawrence County 70-68 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 15.

After recording the win, Perry Central improved to 10-8.

Perry Central shot 40.4 percent (23 of 57) from the field. The Lady Commodores shot 46.2 percent (six of 13) from three-point range.

Perry Central, which featured four scorers in double figures, shot 69.2 percent (18 of 26) from the free-throw line.

Controlling the backboards, Perry Central out rebounded 15th Region member Lawrence County 39-28.

Lexie Mullins scored 20 points to lead Perry Central to the win.

Following Mullins in scoring for Perry Central, Aliyah Fannin and Emmalee Neace netted 14 points apiece.

Delivering a double-double for the Lady Commodores, Kyra McAlarnis scored 11 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Aiding Perry Central’s offensive attack, Samantha Turner chipped in five points, Kendra Lawson added four points and Kyli Short contributed two points.

Lawrence County shot 38.8 percent (26 of 67) from the field. The Lady Bulldogs connected on only one of 20 attempts from three-point range.

Lawrence County shot 65.2 percent (15 of 23) from the free-throw line.

Kensley Feltner poured in a game-high 35 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs.

Accompanying Feltner in double figures for Lawrence County, Kaison Ward netted 15 points.

The additional scorers for Lawrence County in the prep hoops matchup included Leandra Curnutte (eight points), Sophie Adkins (five points), Abby Nelson (four points) and Emmallee Holt (one point).