Perry Central escaped with a 56-54 win over Pike Central in the opening game of the Pikeville Invitational Tournament Tuesday afternoon.

Escaped is the key word.

Perry Central held a 48-40 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.

Pike Central roared back as Jaylan Rigdon and Jaden Stewart helped the Hawks open the fourth on an 11-2 run to open the fourth. Rigdon scored seven points and Stewart scored four during the run.

Perry Central stopped the bleeding as Rydge Beverly scored with 2:14 left to play to put the Commodores on top 52-51.

Rigdon answered with a pair of free throws for the Hawks as Pike Central jumped back on top 53-52 with 2:03 left.

The Hawks added to the lead as Peyton Compton split a pair of free throws with 1:10 left to play to push Pike Central’s lead to 54-52.

Dylan Knight scored with 45 seconds left for Perry Central to tie the game up at 54-54. Tyler Day then came up huge with a steal and he was fouled with just 6.6 seconds left to play. He knocked down both free throws to give the Commodores a 56-54 lead.

Pike Central had a really good shot to send the game to overtime, but the Hawks couldn’t get a last second layup to fall.

Knight led the way for the Commodores with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds. Kizer Slone followed with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and a steal. Day added eight points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Trayten Woods added seven points and Beverly scored five. Mason McAlarnis chipped in with two.

Both teams shot the ball well during the game. The Commodores finished 24 for 45 (53.3 percent), while the Hawks were 20 for 40 (50 percent) from the field.

Stewart led the way for the Hawks. Stewart scored a game-high 23 points, pulled down eight rebounds, dished out three assists, came up with two blocks and two steals. Rigdon finished with 18 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one block. Compton finished with eight points and three steals. Cam Stafford added three points and Issac Reynolds added two points.

Perry Central opened the game with a 7-2 run.

Pike Central fought back and held a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Rigdon didn’t score for the Hawks during the first quarter.

Stewart opened the second with a basket and then followed with a three to push the Hawks’ lead to 19-15 with 6:42 left in the first half.

Beverly fired in a three of his own to cut Pike Central’s lead to 19-18 with 6:26 left in the first half.

McAlarnis scored to put Perry Central up 20-19 with 5:32 left in the first half.

Stewart scored to put the Hawks up 26-24 with 3:04 left in the first half.

Perry Central ended the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 30-26 lead into the halftime break.

The Commodores extended their lead in the third as they held a 48-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.