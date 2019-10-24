Perry Central falls to Clay County

Perry Central showed improvement but couldn’t keep up offensively as visiting Clay County pulled away to win 48-20 in a Class 4A District 8 football game on Friday, Oct. 18.
Clay County upended host Perry Central on homecoming night.
With the loss, Perry Central dropped to overall and in Class 4A District 8.
Clay County improved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the district with the win.
Quarterback Ethan Hacker led Clay County to the victory. Hacker completed eight of 10 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns. Hacker completed two scoring passes to Nathan Bishop while hooking up with Dominique Hubbard on another touchdown toss.
Chandler Hibbard continued to lead Clay County on the ground, rushing 22 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
In another productive performance on the ground, Deon McCulley rushed 10 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers.
Ben Meadows helped to pace Clay County defensively, recording an interception.
Perry Central amassed 525 yards of total offense in the setback.
The Commodores thrived on the ground, rushing 46 times for 345 yards and three touchdowns. However, Perry Central was limited when it came to finding the endzone.
Mason Rice led the Commodores, rushing 21 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
Following Rice, Cade Miller rushed nine times for 64 yards.
Quarterback Cameron Brown helped to pace Perry County Central. Brown completed seven of 16 passes for 180 yards while throwing one interception. Brown added a rushing touchdown for Perry Central in the loss.
Cameron Fugate led the Commodores in receiving, hauling in two receptions for 70 yards.
Defensively for Perry County Central, Kobee Eldridge recorded a game-high 15 tackles. Finishing second behind Eldridge in the defensive category, Rice posted 11 tackles.
Perry Central has games remaining versus Harlan County and Williamsburg.
