Perry Central went on the road Tuesday night and fell to Johnson Central 67-50.

Emmalee Neace led the way for the Lady Commodores with a team-high 17 points. Kyra McAlarnis followed with 14 and Lexi Mullins also reached double digit scoring with 10.

Shyan Couch added four points and Kendra Lawson scored three. Samantha Turner chipped in with two points.

The Lady Commodores were 15 for 41 from the floor (36.6 percent).

Perry Central was six of 18 from three-point range (33.3 percent).

The Lady Commodores were 14 for 24 from the free-throw line (58.3 percent).

Johnson Central dominated the boards. The Lady Golden Eagles out rebounded Perry Central 39-20.

Clara Blair led the Lady Golden Eagles with a game-high 25 points. She knocked down four of nine threes on the night and connected on seven of eight free throws.

Taylor McKenzie just missed a double-double for Johnson Central. McKenzie finished with 15 points and nine rebounds. KK Vannoy added 10 points. Sophie Younce scored eight and Abby Stambaugh added five. Adyson Burchett scored three and Becca Wright chipped in with one point.

The Lady Golden Eagles were 19 for 44 from the field (43.2 percent).

Johnson Central finished six of 20 from three-point range (30 percent).

The Lady Golden Eagles connected on 23 of 32 free-throw attempts (71.9 percent).

Perry Central (8-8) is scheduled to host Knox Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.