HAZARD — Perry Central limited perennial state title contender Johnson Central to one TD through two quarters but faltered after halftime as the Golden Eagles quickly separated themselves and pulled away to win 41-0 in a Class 4A, District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 8.

The loss forced Perry Central to drop to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in Class 4A District 8.

After taking a 7-0 lead into halftime, Johnson Central recovered a forced fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and gradually pulled away to defeat the Commodores.

Johnson Central rushed 33 times for 317 yards and six TDs. Chase Price paced Johnson Central on the ground, rushing six times for 100 yards and two TDs.

Quarterback Grant Rice rushed eight times for 82 yards and two TDs for the Golden Eagles.

Contributing to Johnson Central’s shutout win, Zack McCoart rushed 10 times for 61 yards and two TDs.

Defensively for Johnson Central, linebacker Mason Lemaster recorded 14 tackles.

Perry Central finished with 149 yards. The Commodores rushed 31 times for 84 yards in the setback.

Quarterback Chanse McKenzie led the Commodores. Through the air, McKenzie completed eight of 16 passes for 65 yards. On the ground, McKenzie rushed 16 times for 49 yards.

Cade Miller paced Perry Central in receiving. Miller reeled in four receptions for 36 yards.

Josh Perkins finished as Perry Central’s top tackler, recording 14 tackles. Perkins posted five solo tackles for the Commodores.

Perry Central is scheduled to host Clay County for a Class 4A, District 8 game on Friday, Oct. 15. The Commodores are set to welcome in the Tigers for Homecoming.