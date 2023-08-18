BEREA — Madison Southern dealt Perry Central its first loss in the 2023 boys' high school soccer season, defeating the Commodores 9-1 on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Following the loss, Perry Central dropped to 2-1.
Four different players netted two goals apiece for Madison Southern in its victory over the Commodores.
Avery Davidson (two goals, two assists), Hayden Shepard (two goals), Jorian Hedges (two goals), Gabrial Aguilar (two goals), Micah Whitaker (one goal), Dalton Haigh (one assist) and Landon Sipple (one assist) each contributed to Madison Southern's offensive attack.
Defensively for the Eagles, goalkeeper Korben Kimble limited Perry Central to one goal while recording two saves.
Tyson Neace put Perry Central on the scoreboard when he netted a goal off an assist from Preston Dunn.
Trenton Dunn and Wayne Bennet split time at goalkeeper for the Commodores. Dunn logged 10 saves while allowing five goals. In another defensive effort for Perry Central, Bennet recorded five saves while giving up four goals.
Perry Central and Madison Southern aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2023 boys' high school soccer season.