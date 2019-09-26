Perry Central falls to North Laurel

Perry Central was held scoreless as visiting North Laurel pulled away to win 20-0 in a high school football game on Friday, Sept. 20.
With the loss, Perry Central dropped to 0-4.
North Laurel improved to 3-2 with the win.
Longtime rivals, Perry Central and North Laurel met for a non-district matchup. Perry Central honored veterans, active military members and first responders at the game.
Quarterback Dalton Sizemore led North Laurel to the victory, completing 11 of 18 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
Eli Sizemore paced the Jaguars in receiving, claiming four receptions for 62 yards.
Gavin Hurst and Brody Brinks each hauled in one touchdown pass reception for the Jaguars.
North Laurel rushed 36 times for 176 yards and touchdown in the shutout win. Grant Woods rushed 10 times for a game-high 67 yards for the Jaguars while teammate Konnor Robinson reached the endzone on a scoring run.
Two-way starters, Dalton Sizemore and Hurst recorded one interception apiece for the Jaguars.
Quarterback Chanse McKenzie led Perry Central offensively, completing 24 of 35 passes for 182 yards. However, McKenzie threw two interceptions.
Cade Miller paced the Commodores in receiving, reeling in nine receptions for 69 yards.
Mason Rice led Perry Central on the defensive side, recording 15 tackles
Following Rice, Kobee Eldridge posted 10 tackles for the Commodores.
The Commodores were held to -1 rushing yard in the shutout loss.
Perry Central has regular-season games remaining versus Letcher Central, Lee (Va.), Johnson Central, Clay County, Harlan County and Williamsburg.
