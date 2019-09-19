It’s never easy to lose, but Perry Central might’ve learned a lot about itself in last Friday night’s 44-28 loss to Pike Central.
The Commodores fell behind 44-8 in the third quarter.
That got the running clock going for Pike Central.
But instead of quitting or giving up, Perry Central got into gear.
The Commodores scored the game’s final 20 points.
It started when quarterback Chanse McKenzie found Cameron Fugate for a TD pass to cut the lead to 44-14.
Perry Central got the ball back and McKenzie found Kobee Eldrige for a TD pass. Cade Miller caught the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 44-22.
McKenzie found Miller for the final TD of the game to set the game’s final scoreboard.
McKenzie threw four TDs in the loss.
Perry Central dropped to 0-3 on the season.
The Commodores are scheduled to host North Laurel at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
