Perry Central fell short in a bid to claim its third straight win as visiting Russell County pulled away to win 35-14 in Week 8 of the 2020 high school football season on Friday, Oct. 30.

The loss forced Perry Central to drop to 3-5.

Russell County moved to 6-0 after claiming the win.

Russell County excelled on the ground, rushing 54 times for 422 yards and five TDs. Running back Collin Darnell led the Lakers, rushing 35 times for 215 yards and three TDs. Another productive running back, Dylan Bland rushed 23 times for 159 yards and two TDs for the Lakers.

Quarterback Gavin Gossage rounded out Russell County’s rushing attack. On the ground, Gossage rushed six times for 48 yards. Through the air, Gossage completed four of 14 passes for 27 yards.

Dylan Bland hauled in two of Gossage’s four pass completions.

Larin Coffey (12 tackles, a sack) and Devonte Grayson (10 tackles, two sacks) combined to pace Russell County defensively in its winning effort.

Limited offensively, Perry Central rushed 21 times for 116 yards and one TD. Cade Miller led Perry Central on the ground, rushing for a 75-yard TD

In addition to Miller, Charles Mullins, Elijah Gayheart and Kobee Eldridge rushed for positive yardage for the Commodores.

Chanse McKenzie paced Perry Central through the air, completing five of 10 passes for 92 yards.

Eldridge was the Commodores’ top receiver, reeling in three receptions for 43 yards.

Delivering on special teams, Eldridge returned a kickoff for a TD.

Kicker Brady Adams, another special teams standout, booted a field goal and connected on both of his PAT attempts for the Commodores.

Mason McAlarnis, Caeden Sebastian and Adam Griffie recorded 11 tackles apiece to pace the Commodores’ defensive unit.

A Perry Central-Rockcastle County football game scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6 has been canceled due to COVID-19.