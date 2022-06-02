CAMPTON — Perry Central came up short as Wolfe County held on to win 5-3 in the semifinals of the 14th Region Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 28.

Wolfe County prevailed on its home field.

Perry Central lost despite outhitting Wolfe County 14-9.

Wolfe County pitcher Chloy Creech earned the win in the circle. Creech allowed three runs on 14 hits and two walks, while recording one strikeout.

Kim Hughes took the loss in the circle for the Lady Commodores. Hughes allowed five runs on nine hits and four walks, while recording six strikeouts over six innings.

Perry Central missed multiple opportunities to move runners around the bases in the region tournament game.

Wolfe County scored five runs on nine hits. Creech (one hit), Emma Allen (two hits, one RBI), Sarah Smith (one hit, three RBIs), Alex Tolson (one hit, one RBI), Kenzie Miller (one hit) and Reaghan Patton (one hit) produced at the plate for Wolfe County in the win over Perry Central.

Hughes (one hit), Crystiana Couch (three hits, one RBI), Alyssa Dixon (three hits), Kailey Dixon (two hits, one RBI), Kaitlyn Grigsby (two hits), Emma Pigman (one hit, one RBI), Lauren Morris (one hit) and Ashlyn Dixon (one hit) produced at the plate for 54th District champion Perry Central.

Couch, Pigman and Morris each doubled for Perry Central in the season-ending setback.

Longtime 14th Region rivals, Perry Central and Wolfe County met for the first time in the 2022 high school softball season.

Wolfe County advanced to meet perennial championship contender Estill County in the 14th Region Softball Tournament title game.

Perry Central 10

Knott Central 0

CAMPTON — Excelling offensively and defensively, Perry Central shut out Knott Central 10-0 in six innings during the opening round of the 14th Region Softball Tournament at the Wolfe County Sports Complex on Wednesday, May 25.

Perry Central gradually pulled away to defeat Knott County Central convincingly in the postseason matchup.

Kim Hughes claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Commodores. Hughes pitched a shutout, allowing only five hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts.

Knott Central pitcher Katelyn Conley took the loss in the circle.

Perry Central plated 10 runs on 10 hits. Players throughout Perry Central's lineup contributed to the shutout win, including Ashlyn Dixon (three hits, one RBI), Alyssa Dixon (two hits, two RBIs), Kaitlyn Grigsby (one hit, three RBIs), Emma Pigman (one hit, one RBI), Crystiana Couch (one hit, one RBI), Lauren Morris (one hit, one RBI), Kailey Dixon (one hit) and Kyra McAlarnis (one RBI).

Ashlyn Dixon and Alyssa Dixon each provided multiple extra-base hits for Perry Central in the victory.

Knott Central batters were limited at the plate throughout the region tournament game.