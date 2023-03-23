It was a battle of eight innings Friday evening for Pikeville.

The Lady Panthers battled hard against Perry Central for eight innings, but the Lady Commodores were able to come out on top, 11-10.

Perry Central was first on the board Friday evening.

Alyssa Dixon kicked things off at the top of the lineup with a single. Dixon kept advancing around to the bases and found herself on third before Lauren Morris cleaned up with a RBI; Morris was thrown out at first by the Lady Panthers.

Going into the bottom of the first, the Lady Panthers were down by just one.

Isabelle Rose kicked things off for Pikeville with a fly ball single to left field.

Shana Ray followed by reaching on a walk.

The Lady Panthers had three up an two on early in the bottom of the first.

Ginna Jones stepped up to the plate with two on and hit a ground ball to short stop; she beat out the throw for a single to load the bases for the Lady Panthers.

Gracie Hall was hit-by-a-pitch to advance to first allowing Rose to walk home for the first Pikeville run.

With two outs, the Lady Commodores made quick work to get the final out and close out the inning tied, 1-1.

The second inning was all Perry Central. The Lady Commodores were able to put up one run over Pikeville in the top of the second when Jossie Mullins connected for a RBI to get Taylan Hoskins across the plate.

The Lady Commodores held the Lady Panthers scoreless in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead going to bat in the top of the third.

With two outs in the top of the second, Kyra McAlarnis connected on a line drive RBI double. Kaitlyn Grigsby made her way across the plate to extend Perry Central’s lead, 3-1.

Ashlyn Dixon followed up McAlarnis double with one of her own, allowing McAlarnis to secure another run to put Perry Central even farther ahead, 4-1.

Hoskins was up next and took first on a walk. Taylor Brock was next up in the batters box and connected on a ground ball and reaches on an error, allowing McAlarnis and Dixon to convert the error into points.

The Lady Commodores secured a 6-1 lead going into the bottom of the third.

Shana Ray was the first on the bases for the Lady Panthers in the bottom of the third connecting for a double.

Gina Jones didn’t leave Ray stranded for long, connecting for a double of her own as Ray crossed home to inch the Lady Panthers closer to the Lady Commodores, 6-2.

That would be it for the Lady Panthers in the third.

Pikeville battled back in the fourth not allowing Perry Central a run.

The next run came in the top of the fifth when Hoskins connected on a ground ball allowing Ashlyn Dixon to make her way home to extend the lead, 7-2.

The Lady Panthers were able to rally back in the bottom of the fifth racking up two runs, 7-4.

Perry Central answered back in the top of the fifth with two runs of their own, holding on to a 9-4 lead.

The bottom of the seventh was a big one for Pikeville, down 10-6.

The Lady Panthers started the inning off strong with two up and two on Gracie Hall stepped into the batters box. Hall singles on a ground ball to shortstop and Ginna Jones made her way home for a Pikeville run, 10-7.

Caroline Brown followed up Jones single with a ground ball error allowing her to reach first and Molly Coleman to score for the Lady Panthers, 10-8.

With two on and no outs for the Lady Panthers, Cate Salyers stepped up to the plate. Salyers grounded out, but not before Hall crossed the plate to inch Pikeville closer, 10-9.

The Lady Panthers tied things up at 10-10 when Brae Ward was out on a sacrifice, but not before Brown was able to get the tying run for Pikeville.

Perry Central was able to close things out in the top of the eighth, Kaitlyn Grigsby started things off with a single to reach base, Kyra McAlarnis cleaned things up with a triple allowing the winning score to cross home plate.

Perry Central was able to keep things controlled on the defensive side in the bottom of the eighth to close things out with an 11-10 win in eight innings.

With the win the Lady Dores advanmce to 2-0 on the season, since the win over Pikeville Perry Central has picked up two more wins to be 4-0 with wins over Pike Central (7-0) and Johnson Central (4-3). Perry Central will be in action again on the 24th as they are set to host Buckhorn.