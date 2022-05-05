It was a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes, but eventually it was Perry Central getting the upper hand over Johnson Central as the Lady Commodores defeated the Lady Golden Eagles 9-7 on Saturday morning.

Both teams remained scoreless throughout the first inning, but the bats came alive for the Lady Commodores in the top of the second.

Crystiana Couch got Perry Central on the board with a double to bring Emma Pigman across home plate for a 1-0 lead. It wasn’t long before that lead jumped up to two when Kyra McAlarnis doubled to score Couch. The Lady Commodores ended up jumping out to a 3-0 lead before the top of the second inning was said and done.

Kendal Hall sparked the offense for Johnson Central in the bottom of the second with a double of her own. Jaden Bowling followed her in the lineup, and managed a double as well to put runners on second and third for Johnson Central. Adyson Burchett was up next, and Johnson Central was rolling when Burchett connected on a pitch to score both Hall and Bowling to cut the lead to one run. The Lady Golden Eagles scored yet again shortly after with Abby Stambaugh scoring Burchett off a single to tie things up at three all around.

The Lady Golden Eagles pulled ahead with a 5-3 lead when Abigail Williams connected on a hit, while facing a full count and a Perry Central error allowed Claire Gamble and Josie Dials to score.

It started to look like Johnson Central had things locked up when they shut down the bats in the top of the third after the five run inning in the bottom of the second.

But the Lady Commodores had other plans and held the Lady Tigers to no runs in the bottom of the third.

Perry Central had an explosive inning of its own in the top of the fourth, netting four runs to jump back out to a 7-5 lead.

Both teams remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Johnson Central tied things up again.

Dials scored on a passed ball to make it 7-6 and Williams scored on a hit by Hall to tie things back up.

The Lady Golden Eagles however were unable to turn that into a lead as they struggled in the top of the sixth.

With the bases loaded, Perry Central received another walk to score, now making it 8-7 before Johnson Central made a pitching change.

The damage had already been done though as the Lady Golden Eagles were unable to mount a comeback, with Perry Central netting another run in the final inning to end things at 9-7.

Burchett had two hits and two RBI with one run in the loss, and Stambaugh had one hit with one RBI in two at-bats. Williams had one hit and one run as did Bowling and Hall.

Stambaugh started for the Lady Golden Eagles going five and 1/3 innings, allowing nine runs on 12 hits. Keylee Blair came in for relief and allowed two hits, while striking out one in one and 2/3 innings.