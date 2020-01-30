D’Andre Reed scored 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Perry Central over visiting Buckhorn 81-62 in a 54th District boys’ basketball game on Monday night.
Buckhorn suffered the loss Monday night, but last Friday night, the Wildcats knocked off Leslie County 81-72 in overtime.
With the win, Perry Central improved to 8-13 overall and 2-1 in the 54th District.
Buckhorn dropped to 8-12 overall and 1-2 in the district with the loss.
Reed was nine of 14 from the field in the Commodores’ victory.
Perry Central featured four scorers in double figures. Following Reed in scoring for the Commodores, Dawson Duff added 14 points while Dylan Cornett and Lanse McKenzie contributed 10 points apiece.
Cameron Fugate narrowly missed reaching double figures for the Commodores, tallying nine points.
The additional scorers for Perry Central were Rydge Beverly (six points), Tyler Day (two points), Charles Mullins (one point) and Mason McAlarnis (one point).
Perry Central shot 53.6 percent (30 of 56) from the field. The Commodores were 2-of-10 from 3-point range.
Perry Central shot 70.4 percent (19 of 27) from the free throw line.
The individual scoring for Buckhorn was unavailable at press time.
Perry Central (8-13) will take on 54th District rival Hazard at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Hazard.
Buckhorn 81,
Leslie County 72
Overtime
Determined Buckhorn managed to pull to beat rival Leslie County 81-72 in overtime in a 54th District boys’ basketball game on Friday night.
Buckhorn shot 56.9 percent (29 of 51) from the field. The Wildcats were nine of 17 (52.9 percent) from three-point range.
Buckhorn shot 58.3 percent (14 of 24) from the free-throw line.
The Wildcats outrebounded the Eagles 45-38.
Kobe Bowling led Buckhorn with a game-high 31 points and 16 rebounds. Bowling was eight of 11 from inside the arc.
Adding a double-double of his won for the Wildcats, Dylan Knight scored 16 points and grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.
Nick Whitaker chipped in 11 points for the Wildcats while Logan Stidham tallied 10 points.
Colton Southwood and Jacob Blank rounded out Buckhorn’s individual scoring, pushing in seven points and six points, respectively.
Leslie County shot 44.3 percent (27 of 61) from the field. The Eagles were one of eight from three-point range.
Leslie County shot 70.8 percent (17 of 24) from the free-throw line.
Trenton Day led Leslie County with a game-high 28 points and 11 rebounds. Day was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.
Following Day in double figures in scoring for the Eagles, Jason Baker added 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Adding another double-double for Leslie County, Trent Asher posted 11 points and 10 rebounds in the setback.
Accompanying Day, Baker and Asher in double figures in scoring for the Eagles, Treyton Abner netted 10 points
Wyatt Hensley rounded out Leslie County’s individual scoring, finishing with eight points.
