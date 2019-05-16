Perry Central knocks off Harlan County

On Friday, the Perry Central Lady Commodore softball team picked up a decisive 7-2 victory over Harlan County after holding the Lady Black Bears to only three hits.
Harlan County came out of the gates on a mission as Nikki Creech laid down a bunt and reached first off an error by Perry Central pitcher Kim Hughes. Creech reached second the very next play as Emily Collet bunted the ball back to the pitcher advancing the runner, but giving the Black Bears their first out.
Hannah Johnson gave Harlan County the early lead after sending a 3-1 pitch to right field, giving her a double and scoring Creech to give the Lady Black Bears a 1-0 lead. That lead grew rather quickly however as Kerrigan Creech stepped to the plate and knocked in Johnson, extending the lead to 2-0 after one inning.
The Lady Commodores started the second inning looking to answer and answer they did as Kaitlyn Grigsby led the inning off with a huge triple to right field. Grigsby scored after the next batter, Crystiana Couch sent a double flying to center field cutting Harlan’s lead to 2-1.
Perry Central took that momentum and ran with it as the Lady Commodores went on to score four more runs in the top of the second inning, thanks in large part to a pair of singles followed a Jamie Pollard double giving them the 5-2 lead.
Having the tables turned so quickly, Harlan tried to answer Perry Central’s five run inning with one of their own, but the Commodores weren’t having it. Despite an opening walk and a single by Nikki Creech, pitcher Hughes retired Harlan County rather quickly with some help from Perry Central’s stellar defense.
That defense carried Perry Central as the Lady Commodores held Harlan County hitless for the remainder of the game, which only went five innings.
The Commodores however, didn’t call the dogs off despite Harlan’s lack of hitting. Perry Central added to their 5-2 lead in the fourth as Katie Dunnigan and Emilee Eversole recorded a single and double respectively, adding to Perry Central’s hit count.
Both runners scored in the inning as Pollard flew out to Harlan County right fielder Alexandra Galloway, giving the Lady Commodores the finishing touches to pick up the 7-2 victory.
Hughes was the winning pitcher for the game, recording three strikeouts, while also holding Harlan County to only three hits.
