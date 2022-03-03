HAZARD — Defense wins championships.

That’s what happened last Friday night as Perry Central picked up a 62-48 win over Hazard in the 54th District title game.

The Commodores’ defense held Hazard scoreless for nearly the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Perry Central held a 40-38 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Landon Napier scored to get the Commodores going in the fourth. Rydge Beverly and Tyler Day followed with baskets as the lead grew to 46-38. Dylan Brock followed with a basket at the 3:40 mark of the fourth as the lead grew to double figures (48-38).

Beverly split a pair of free throws to cap off a 9-0 Perry Central run to open the first five and 1/2 minutes of the fourth and give the Commodores a 39-38 lead.

Jamal Hazell finally got the Bulldogs on the board in the fourth by knocking down a pair of free throws with 2:26 left to play. That cut the lead to 49-40.

With 1:14 left to play, Brock threw down a big dunk that sealed the win for the Commodores.

Each team scored after that, but Perry Central’s lead was too big as the Commodores held onto the 62-48 win.

Perry Central outscored Hazard 22-10 in the fourth quarter.

Napier and Beverly led the way for Perry Central. They both scored 15 points for the Commodores. Lanse McKenzie also reached double figure scoring with 10. Day just missed double figures with nine. Brock added eight and Carter Castle scored four. Tyler Fannin chipped in with one point.

Hazell led the way for the Bulldogs with a game-high 24 points and nine rebounds. Max Johnson followed with eight points. Seth Caudill, Chris Jones and Tyson Turner each scored four points. Caleb Morris and Dawson Duff each scored two points.

Caudill scored the game’s first basket for Hazard.

Napier answered for Perry Central with a three to give the Commodores an early 3-2 lead.

Hazell added back-to-back baskets to give Hazard an 8-5 lead with 2:48 left in the first quarter.

Brock answered with a basket and Day put Perry Central up 10-8 with a three at the 1:54 mark.

Johnson came up with a steal and basket late in the first to tie things at 14-14 after the first quarter of play.

Beverly scored off of a nice spin move in the lane with 1:38 left in the first quarter to give Perry Central a 24-20 lead. Brock came up with a steal and basket to push the lead to 26-20 with 1:24 left in the first half.

Hazell knocked down two late free throws in the first half for Hazard, but Perry Central took a 27-22 lead into the halftime break.

Hazell and Johnson scored back-to-back baskets to open the third for Hazard and cut the Commodores’ lead to 27-16.

McKenzie answered with a basket for Perry Central with 5:35 left in the third.

The Hazard bench was hit with a technical foul with 4:26 left in the third; Perry Central’s Day knocked down both free throws to push the Commodore lead to 32-28.

Johnson and Hazell followed with back-to-back baskets for the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 33-32 with 3:35 left in the third.

McKenzie scored and was fouled with 3:14; he knocked down the free throw to push Perry Central’s lead to 36-32. McKenzie followed with another basket inside with 2:41 left. McKenzie scored nine of his 10 points in the game during the third quarter of play.

Johnson scored late for Hazard, but Perry Central took a 40-38 lead into the fourth quarter of play.

Both Perry Central (26-4) and Hazard (18-10) will advance to the 14th Region Tournament at Breathitt County. Perry Central was scheduled to take on Powell County at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 3. That game ended too late to be included in this edition of the Hazard Herald.

Hazard was scheduled to take on Cordia at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.