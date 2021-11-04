HAZARD — Claiming its third straight win, Perry Central defeated visiting Williamsburg 35-21 in a high school football regular season finale on Friday, Nov. 5.

Following the win, Perry Central improved to 7-3.

The Commodores rushed 51 times for 348 yards and five TDs in the win. Splitting carries in Perry Central’s offensive attack, Chanse McKenzie, Elijah Gayheart and Kobee Eldridge each rushed for 102 yards. McKenzie and Eldridge scored two TDs apiece while Cade Miller, who took two carries for 43 yards, added one TD.

Through the air, McKenzie completed seven of 13 passes for 55 yards.

Jayden Sanders paced Perry Central in receiving, reeling in four receptions for 21 yards,.

Defensively for Perry Central, Josh Perkins and Austin Boggs recorded seven tackles apiece.

Contributing for the Commodores’ defensive unit, Eldridge added six tackles and one interception.

Quarterback Sydney Bowen paced Williamsburg, completing 15 of 23 passes for 196 yards and two TDs,

Bryson Potter emerged as Bowen’s top target, hauling in five receptions for 105 yards and one TD.

The Yellow Jackets rushed 17 times for 163 yards and one TD.

Leading former Class A state title contender Williamsburg on the ground, Rainwater rushed 10 times for 124 yards and one TD. In addition to being the Yellow Jackets’ leading rusher, Rainwater was on the receiving end of a scoring pass.

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Letcher County Central for the first round of the KHSAA Class A Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5.