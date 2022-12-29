After edging Pike Central 56-54 in the opening round of the Pikeville Invitational Tournament, the Commodores didn’t fair as well in their final two games in the tournament.

Perry Central fell to host Pikeville 74-70 during the semifinals and fell 79-68 to Bracken County in the consolation game.

PIT Consolation

Bracken County 79,

Perry Central 68

Bracken County got the lead in the second quarter and held on to the win down the stretch thanks to a game-high 35 points by Blake Reed.

Blake Reed scored 35 points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out two assists and came up with three steals to lead the Polar Bears.

Devante Jefferson had a double-double for the Polar Bears as well. Jefferson finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Austin Norton added 12 points and Chase Archibald added 10 points.

Perry Central and Bracken County were tied at 16-16 after the first quarter of play.

The Polar Bears took a 42-37 halftime lead. Bracken County extended its lead to 59-47 after three quarters of play.

Perry Central outscored Bracken County 21-20 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

Bracken County was 32 for 56 shooting from the field (57.1 percent). The Polar Bears were eight of 17 from three-point range (47.1 percent).

Perry Central out rebounded Bracken County 40-31 on the night.

The Commodores didn’t shoot the ball as well, though. Perry Central finished the game 31 for 71 from the field (43.7 percent).

The Commodores had four players reach double figure scoring. Kizer Slone led the way with a team-high 13 points and nine rebounds. Dylan Knight added 12 points and nine rebounds. Carter Castle scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Rydge Beverly added 10 points, two assists and two steals. Trayten Woods finished with eight points and Tyler Day added seven. Mason McAlarnis added six points for the Commodores.

PIT semifinals

Pikeville 74,

Perry Central 70

Pikeville looked like it was ready to put the game away as Heath Jarrell opened the fourth quarter with a three to give the Panthers a 64-43 lead with 7:35 to play.

But looks can be deceiving.

Perry Central rallied back and made it a close game down the stretch.

After falling behind by 21, Tayton Woods knocked down a three and Dylan Knight added a basket on the Commodores’ next possession to cut the lead to 64-48.

Woods followed with a three as the lead shrank to 13 (64-51) with 5:57 left to play.

The Panthers stopped the bleeding momentarily as Charlie Fitzer scored with 5:42 to push Pikeville’s lead to 66-51.

Tyler Day fired back with a three for Perry Central at the 5:32 mark.

Beverly helped the Commodores get back in the game. First he knocked down a three with 4:44 left to play. He followed it with a steal and a basket; he was fouled on the shot and he made the free throw for the three-point play to cut the lead to 68-60 with 3:48 left.

Perry Central wasn’t done.

Day added a pair of free throws with 3:34 left to cut the lead to 68-62.

Needing a basket, Pikeville put the ball in the hands of Rylee Samons.

Samons was fouled on a shot; he split the free throws to push the lead to 69-62.

Woods was fouled on a three with 2:00 left. He made two of three as the lead was cut to 69-64.

Fitzer answered with a basket for Pikeville as the Panthers held to a 71-64 lead.

Woods then fired in another three as he helped Perry Central cut the lead to 71-67.

Samons followed by knocking down to big free throws for Pikeville with just 24 seconds left.

Perry Central fired in one last three as Day knocked down the triple with 18 seconds left to cut the lead to 73-70.

Samons split a pair of free throws with just 11 seconds left to shut the door on the Commodores.

Samons led the Panthers with a double-double. Samons scored 26 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, dished out five assists and had a block. He was four of eight from the three-point line. Fitzer also had a double-double for the Panthers. Fitzer scored 23 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, blocked five shots and had a steal. Jarrell added 15 points, seven assists, three steals and three rebounds. Josh Hughes had a great game with eight points, seven assists, two rebounds and a steal. Eli Johnson added two points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The Panthers were 29 for 48 (60.4 percent) from the field and knocked down nine of 17 (52.9 percent) threes on the night.

Beverly led the way for Perry Central. Beverly scored a team-high 22 points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out six assists and added five steals. Woods followed with 18 points on four for seven shooting from three-point range. Day finished with 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Knight added eight poitnts and six rebounds. Kizer Slone added seven points. Mason McAlarnis added three points, while Carter Castle chipped in with two.

Perry Central finished the game 28 for 61 from the field (45.9 percent).

The Commodores forced Pikeville to turn the ball over 15 times. Perry Central also outscored Pikeville 14-6 on second chance points.

Fitzer opened the game with a basket and Samons followed with a three as the Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

Samons knocked down his second three of the game with 4:09 left as Pikeville’s lead grew to 14-8.

Samons hit his third three with 1:43 left in the first as the Panthers’ lead jumped to 21-10.

Beverly hit a buzzer beater for Perry Central to cut Pikeville’s lead to 23-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Pikeville controlled the lead during the second quarter as Fitzer scored late in the first half to give the Panthers a 40-26 halftime lead.

Beverly opened the third with a basket, but Samons fired back with five straight as Pikeville took a a 45-28 lead.

Pikeville held a 61-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.

Pikeville picked up a 76-63 win over Harlan in the PIT championship.

Perry Central (5-5) is scheduled to compete in the Ashland Invitational Tournament this week at Ashland Blazer.

The PIT is the second oldest running invitational tournament in the state, while the AIT is the oldest running invitational tournament in the state.