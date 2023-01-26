HAZARD — Perry County Central outlasted visiting Letcher County Central 45-44 in a girls' high school basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Determined Perry County Central posted its sixth straight win to improve to 12-5.

Perry County Central shot 40 percent (16-of-40) from the field in the win. The Lady Commodores connected on five of 15 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Perry County Central, a contender for the 14th Region girls' basketball title, shot 53.3 percent (eight-of-15) from the free throw line.

Emmalee Neace scored a game-high 18 points to lead Perry County Central to the non-district win. Accompanying Neace in double figures for Perry County Central, Kyra McAlarnis netted 14 points.

The additional scorers for Perry County Central were Kara Minks (eight points), Jacklynn Amis (two points) and Madison Williams (two points).

Letcher County Central shot 34 percent (18-of-53) from the field. The Lady Cougars finished one-of-10 from three-point range.

Letcher County Central shot 46.7 percent (seven-of-15) from the free throw line.

Keira Couch scored 15 points to lead Letcher County Central in the girls' high school basketball matchup. Couch was the only Letcher County Central player to reach double figures.

Kyleigh Wright (seven points), Heidi Bentley (seven points), Kaylee Banks (seven points), Jaylin Whitt (six points) and Payge Damron (two points) followed Couch in Letcher County Central's scoring column.

Perry County Central and Letcher County Central aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 girls' high school basketball season.