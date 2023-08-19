MIDDLESBORO — Perry Central outlasted Middlesboro 2-1 in a girls' high school soccer season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
Izabella Slover and Eleri Fugate netted one goal apiece to lead Perry Central to the win.
Helping Perry Central to produce offensively, Kylee Delph distributed one assist.
Defensively for Perry Central, goalkeeper Anna Campbell limited Middlesboro to one goal. Campbell recorded 20 saves for visiting Perry Central in the girls' high school soccer match.
Kolbi Mason netted Middlesboro's lone goal in the game.
Defensively for Middlesboro, goalkeeper Sierra Higgens recorded three saves.
Perry Central is scheduled to host Middlesboro for a match in the second half of the 2023 girls' high school soccer season on Thursday, Sept. 21.