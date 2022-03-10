HAZARD — Perry Central senior forward/guard Landon Napier has been named the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year.
Heading into the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament championship game earlier in the week, Napier was averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game for the Commodores. Prior to taking the court for the 14th Region boys’ basketball title game, Napier was shooting 36.3 percent (65 of 179) from three-point range. Napier has scored over 500 points for Perry Central during his senior season.
After being named the 14th Region Player of the Year, Napier is a finalist for Mr. Basketball.
The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) has announced players of the year for each of the state’s 16 regions.
The player of the year honorees are as follows: Region 1 - Brant Brower (McCracken County), Region 2 - Jabrion Spikes (Caldwell County), Region 3 - Trey Lovell (Muhlenberg County), Region 4 (tie) - Turner Buttry (Bowling Green), Region 4 (tie) - Cade Stinnett (Greenwood), Region 5 - Jay Milburn (Campbellsville), Region 6 - Darian Lewis (Fern Creek), Region 7 - Mekhi Smith (St. Xavier), Region 7 - Maker Bar (Ballard), Region 8 - Brant Smithers (Walton-Verona), Region 9 - Mitchell Rylee (Covington Catholic), Region 10 - Justin Becker (Robertson County), Region 11 - Will Hardin (Madison Central), Region 12 - Luke Imfeld (Boyle County), Region 13 - Jordan Akal (Harlan), Region 14 - Landon Napier (Perry Central), Region 15 - Brady Dingess (Martin County), Region 16 - Brady Bell (Russell).