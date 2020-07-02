Perry Central catcher/first baseman Jamie Pollard has been selected for the 2020 Kentucky Prep Softball East/West Game.
The annual East/West event will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at the Woodford County High School Field at Falling Springs in Versailles.
Prior to being sidelined following the coronavirus outbreak, Pollard excelled for Perry Central throughout the 2019 high school softball season. A productive performer, Pollard has excelled during her softball career.
Along with Pollard, players from the 13th-16th regions selected to play in the annual statewide high school softball event are Kennedy Thomas (Bath County, 3B), Chloe Watts (Boyd County, P/OF/2B), Hannah Williams (East Carter, Utility), Kaylee Riddell (Estill County, CF/LF/C), Hannah Johnson (Harlan County, 3B/1B/2B), Kaley Hendrickson (Lynn Camp, 1B), Madison Higgins (North Laurel, 3B/SS), Morgan Vaughn (North Laurel, 2B/SS), Aspyn Branham (Raceland, 1B), Bailey Trent (Rowan County, 1B/OF), Kelsey Dezarn (South Laurel, C/1B), Kenzie Jervis (South Laurel, 3B/2B), Lindsey Shope (Whitley County, P/OF), Baylee Wilson (Whitley County, LF/RF), and Hailey Smith (Wolfe County, SS).
Pollard signed to play college softball at the University of Pikeville.
The Bears jumped out to an 11-3 start this season before the COVID-19 outbreak ended the Bears’ season.
Pollard will join a team that only lost two seniors from this year’s squad.
