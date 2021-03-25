JACKSON — Perry Central’s season ended in the second round of the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament. Knott Central defeated the Commodores 68-59 in the the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament semifinals at Breathitt County High School on Monday, March 22.

With the loss, Perry Central exited the 2020/2021 boys’ high school basketball season 9-14.

Advancing in the postseason, Knott Central improved to 17-7 after notching the win.

Thriving offensively, Knott Central shot 62.9 percent (22 of 35) from the field. The Patriots were three of eight (37.5 percent) from three-point range.

Knott Central shot 77.8 percent (21 of 27) from the free-throw line.

Four Patriots reached double figures in scoring. Colby Napier scored a game-high 27 points to lead Knott Central to the win. Napier was eight of nine from inside the arc.

Accompanying Napier in double figures for the Commodores, Josh McGuire scored 14 points, Kent Damron netted 13 points and Kizer Slone posted 11 points.

Chipping in offensively, Jayden Huff (two points) and Scott Shepherd (one point) provided additional scoring for Knott Central.

Perry Central shot 35.3 percent (24 of 68) from the field. The Commodores were six of 18 (33.3 percent) from three-point range.

Perry Central finished five of 12 (41.7 percent) from the free-throw line.

Four Commodores reached double figures in scoring. Pacing Perry Central, Rydge Beverly scored 23 points. Beverly was four of seven from three-point range.

Accompanying Beverly in double figures in scoring for Perry Central, Dylan Brock contributed 14 points while Lanse McKenzie and Tyler Day added 10 points apiece.

Rounding out Perry Central’s individual scoring, Tyler Fannin chipped in two points.

McKenzie recorded a double-double, pulling down 11 rebounds.

Knott Central advanced to meet reigning champion Hazard in the 14th Region boys’ basketball title game on Wednesday, March 23.