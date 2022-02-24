HAZARD — Perry Central rolled past Hazard 66-24 in the semifinals of the 54th District Girls' Basketball Tournament at Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, Feb. 21.

After notching the win, Perry Central advanced to the 54th District girls' basketball title game.

The loss eliminated Hazard from the girls' high school basketball postseason.

Perry Central shot 52.2 percent (24 of 46) from the field in the postseason matchup. The Commodores shot 31.2 percent (five-of-16) from three-point range.

Perry Central shot 76.5 percent (13 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Lexie Mullins scored a game-high 22 points to lead Perry Central to the win. Accompanying Mullins in double figures for the Commodores, Emmalee Neace netted 17 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for Perry Central, Kyra McAlarnis contributed nine points.

Perry Central featured 10 different scorers. The additional scorers for the Commodores were Aliyah Fannin (six points), Kara Minks (three points), Kyli Short (two points), Laura Everidge (two points), Shyan Couch (two points), Gabby Cook (two points) and Madison Williams (one point).

Hazard shot 30.8 percent (eight-of-26) from the field. The Bulldogs shot 30 percent (three-of-10) from three-point range.

Hazard shot 55.6 percent (five-of-nine) from the free throw line.

Tournament host Hazard didn't feature any scorers in double figures.

Nearly reaching double figures, Hannah Stidham paced Hazard, scoring a team-best nine points.

In addition to Stidham's team-high scoring effort, Autumn Ramy (four points), Braylynn Eddington (four points), Taylor Couch (four points), Hannah Caudill (two points) and Alexis Beatty (one point), a transfer from Prestonsburg, chipped in for the Bulldogs.

Beatty paced Hazard around the goal, grabbing 12 rebounds.