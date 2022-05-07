HAZARD — Remaining in the win column, Perry Central shut out visiting Pikeville 7-0 in a high school softball game on Monday, May 2.

Perry Central gradually pulled away to defeat Pikeville convincingly in the high school softball matchup.

Kin Hughes led Perry Central to the win, pitching a two-hit shutout. Working a complete game, Hughes recorded 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

Perry Central, a contender for the 14th Region softball championship, scored seven runs on seven hits.

Kaitlyn Grigsby paced Perry Central at the plate, delivering two hits.

Kyra McAlarnis, Alyssa Dixon, Lauren Morris, Emma Pigman and Crystiana Couch added one hit apiece for the Lady Commodores.

Grigsby and Pigman each collected two RBIs.

Hughes, Dixon and Couch drove in one run apiece as Perry Central notched the shutout win.

Perry Central is scheduled to visit Pikeville for a late-season game on Thursday, May 12.