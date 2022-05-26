HAZARD — Perry Central shutout rival Hazard 11-0 in five innings to win its fifth straight 54th District softball title on Wednesday, May 18.

The Lady Commodores moved ahead early and never faltered, pulling away to defeat Hazard convincingly.

Kim Hughes led Perry Central to the district title-clinching victory. Claiming the win in the circle, Hughes pitched a two-hit shutout. Among the top high school softball pitchers in Eastern Kentucky, Hughes recorded three strikeouts.

Mallory Combs took the loss in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs.

Perry Central scored 11 runs on 13 hits. Hughes, Kailey Dixon, Lauren Morris, Crystiana Couch and Emma Pigman provided two hits apiece for Perry Central in the win.

Chipping in at the plate for Perry Central, Alyssa Dixon, Ashlyn Dixon and Kyra McAlarnis added one hit apiece.

Moving runners around the bases, Kaitlyn Grigsby delivered three RBIs for the Lady Commodores. Following in the key offensive category for Perry Central, Pigman and McAlarnis added two RBIs apiece.

Helping to pace Perry Central at the plate, Hughes, Morris, Alyssa Dixon and Ashlyn Dixon each drove in one run.

Heidi Jones, Laken Chaney and Mia Rouse combined to pace Hazard's limited offensive effort.

Both Perry Central and Hazard advanced to the 14th Region Softball Tournament.