Mullins pitches no-hitter for Lady Commodores

HAZARD — Perry County Central blanked Buckhorn 15-0 in three innings in the semifinals of the 54th District Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 13.

Jossie Mullins pitched a no-hitter to lead Perry County Central to the win. Claiming the win in the circle, Mullins recorded five strikeouts while allowing only two walks over three innings.

Buckhorn pitcher Raegan Mayhew suffered the loss in the circle.

Perry County Central scored 14 runs on 11 hits. Mullins (one hit, one RBI), Kaitlyn Grigsby (two hits, two RBIs), Taylor Brock (two hits, two RBIs), Harli Feltner (one hit, three RBIs), Emma Pigman (one hit, one RBI), Ashlyn Dixon (one hit, one RBI), Alyssa Dixon (one hit, one RBI), Lauren Morris (one hit, one RBI) and Olivia Robinson (one hit, one RBI) each produced at the plate for Perry County Central in its shutout win.

Displaying speed on the basepaths, Grigsby tripled.

Mullins, Feltner, Morris and Robinson each doubled for the Lady Commodores.

Following the win over Buckhorn, Perry County Central (26-5) advanced to the 54th District Softball Tournament title game.