BUCKHORN — Visiting Perry Central blanked Buckhorn 19-0 in three innings in a 54th District softball game on Wednesday, April 20.

Kaitlyn Grigsby earned the win in the circle for Perry Central, pitching a one-hit shutout. Grigsby, who threw 37 pitches, recorded eight strikeouts.

Buckhorn pitcher Isabella Fraganeno suffered the loss in the circle.

Perry Central set the tone early in the 54th District softball game and pulled away to beat Buckhorn convincingly. Thriving at the plate, Perry Central scored 19 runs on 21 hits.

Grigsby, Kailey Dixon and Kyra McAlarnis delivered three hits apiece Perry Central in the shutout win.

Lauren Morris, Ashlyn Dixon and Alyssa Dixon added two hits apiece as part of Perry Central's win.

Chipping in at the plate for Perry Central, Harli Feltner, Jordan Pollard, Crystiana Couch, Taylan Hoskins, Shyan Couch and Emma Pigman provided one hit apiece.

Helping her pitching cause at the plate, Grigsby homered for the Lady Commodores.

Grigsby, Kailey Dixon and Ashlyn Dixon each recorded three RBIs.

Helping to move runners around the bases, Alyssa Dixon drove in two runs.

Madison Butler connected for Buckhorn's only hit in the shutout loss.